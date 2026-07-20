Men accused of breaking into Montgomery County home learn punishment

UNION — Two men have learned their punishment for breaking into a northern Montgomery County home in April.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As previously reported, Union police responded to reports that two armed masked men were trying to get into a house on Nordhoff Farm Drive on April 2.

TRENDING STORIES:

Upon arrival, authorities quickly found and arrested Kelon Freeman and Daryl Harris Sr.

The Union Police Department said both men were recently sentenced for the crime.

Freeman pleaded guilty to lesser charges in two separate burglary cases.

He’s been convicted of attempted burglary in connection with the aggravated burglary on Nordhoff Farm. He received a two-year prison sentence for this charge, according to the Union Police Department.

In a separate burglary investigation, Freeman was convicted of trespass in a habitation and got 18 months in prison.

The department said this burglary happened on Wickham Farm Circle on Oct. 18, 2025.

Harris Sr. pleaded guilty to attempted trespass in a habitation in connection with the burglary on Nordhoff Farm Road.

He was sentenced to five years of probation for his role.

“The Union Police Department remains committed to protecting our community by aggressively investigating criminal offenses, pursuing those responsible, and working closely with our prosecutorial partners to seek justice for victims,” the department said.

Those with information about criminal activity in the City of Union are asked to contact the department at (937) 836-2678.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group