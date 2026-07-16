Men arrested after deputies find over 45 pounds of drugs, cash

PREBLE CO — Two men were arrested and charged with multiple drug trafficking felonies following a traffic stop in Preble County on July 13.

Deputies seized approximately 45 pounds of raw marijuana, 50 boxes of THC liquid hash vape cartridges and THC edibles, along with a large amount of US currency, according ot the Preble County Sheriff’s Office.

Jamison B. Easley, 25, of New Paris, and Brenden S. Pitcher, 26, of Richmond, Ind., were taken into custody after a K-9 unit conducted a free air sniff of their 2023 GMC pick-up truck and indicated a positive alert.

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The suspects were formally charged yesterday in Eaton Municipal Court.

As part of the same investigation, officers assigned to the SAFE Crime Suppression Unit with the Richmond Police Department executed a search warrant yesterday at 620 South 9th Street in Richmond, Ind.

During the search of the Richmond residence, detectives located and seized about 20 pounds of raw marijuana, THC oil and wax, approximately two pounds of suspected psilocybin mushrooms, evidence of drug trafficking, a semi-automatic rifle and handgun, and US currency.

The Preble County Prosecutor’s Office investigator partnered in this investigation.

The Richmond Police Department will be seeking additional charges related to their investigation.