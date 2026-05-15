Men involved in deadly robbery, hit-and-run crash outside poker club sentenced

RIVERSIDE — The three men involved in a deadly robbery and hit-and-run crash outside of a poker club have learned their punishments.

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As previously reported, David Mills was hit and killed by a car at the Poker Hub in Riverside in October 2023.

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Eric Caldwell, John Disney and Ryan Wilson were all involved in the robbery and death.

On Friday, Caldwell was sentenced to 12 to 15 and a half years in prison, while Disney was sentenced to 10 to 12 and a half years, according to a spokesperson with the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

As previously reported, Caldwell and Disney pleaded guilty to one count of involuntary manslaughter and aggravated robbery in October 2025.

As part of the plea deals, three counts of murder and two counts of felonious assault were dismissed for both men.

On May 1, Wilson was sentenced to 15 to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of involuntary manslaughter and one count of aggravated robbery.

Murder and felonious assault charges were also dropped as a result of this plea deal, according to court records.

Wilson went on trial in February 2026, but it ended in a mistrial.

As previously reported, prosecutors said two of the men robbed Mills as he was leaving a poker game. They took his fanny pack, believing it had his winnings inside.

Mills then went over the car that Wilson was driving in an attempt to get his money back.

“The white Chrysler 300 turns into him, knocks him backwards, causing him to strike his head on the concrete of that parking lot, where he suffered a catastrophic brain injury and died from that injury just days later,” Whitney Crim, prosecuting attorney, previously explained in court.

News Center 7 previously spoke to Charles Clark, who was a dealer at the poker hub and knew Mills.

“It just was heartbreaking for the poker community and here at poker hub for us so,” Clark said.

All three men remain booked in the Montgomery County Jail.

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