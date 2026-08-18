Meta revealed as company behind proposed Piqua data center; pledges $8M to emergency services

PIQUA — Facebook’s parent company Meta is pledging $8 million to the City of Piqua as part of its proposal to build a data center in the city.

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The money would be used to replace emergency services equipment and support additional personnel, the city announced in a release.

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This is the first time the city has publicly acknowledged which company was behind the plans for a data center on land off of Washington and Farrington roads.

Meta Economic Development Director Richie Kurtzman also said the $8 million is “an investment to support the people who serve the community and contribute to the quality of life of Piqua’s residents.”

In a statement, Meta said it “sees a real opportunity in Piqua — and upon the project moving forward, we’d back the region with a $1 billion direct investment and a commitment to its long-term vitality.”

The $1 billion would come from the company’s Future is for Everyone Fund, which is for communities where Meta owns and operates data centers. That would include Piqua if the project is approved.

The company also said they’d work hand-in-hand with residents and local leaders to understand what the city needs and build lasting opportunities.

Rick Byron, Piqua’s safety services director and interim city manager, said the investment represents a significant investment for the city.

“This is an exciting opportunity for the City, particularly at a time when our public safety departments have significant equipment and operational needs,” Byron said. “Having the ability to address some of those needs without relying solely on the City’s existing resources will make a meaningful difference for our police and fire departments and, ultimately, the residents we serve.”

As News Center 7 has previously reported, the data center has been a controversial topic in Piqua since it was announced. The community group Save Piqua has voiced concerns regarding potential impacts on local waterways, light pollution, electrical costs, air quality, and short- and long-term property values.

The group has submitted petitions for data center bans and the recall of city officials, including Mayor Jim Vetter.

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