Meta unveils new smart glasses without cameras to address AI privacy concerns

(Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Meta unveiled their new pair of Smart glasses without cameras.

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This comes because of recent concerns that A.I.-powered devices are recording people without their consent.

Meta wants to expand its lead in the A.I. market, where its Ray-Ban Smart glasses are already an early success.

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