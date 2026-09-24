Meta unveils new smart glasses without cameras to address AI privacy concerns

Meta unveiled their new pair of Smart glasses without cameras.
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This comes because of recent concerns that A.I.-powered devices are recording people without their consent.
Meta wants to expand its lead in the A.I. market, where its Ray-Ban Smart glasses are already an early success.
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