MIAMI VALLEY — Many people in the Miami Valley spotted a meteor Wednesday night.
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News Center 7 received several calls and videos from viewers describing a fireball shooting across the sky around 7:30 p.m.
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The fireball was even captured on a Fairborn officer’s dash cam.
Several reports were submitted to the American Meteor Society, with people describing it as a “green” and “yellow” light.
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