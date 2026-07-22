Meth, scale found during traffic stop in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY — Authorities seized drugs and drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop in Miami County last week.
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The Miami County Sheriff’s Office said detectives and deputies stopped a car in Piqua as part of an ongoing narcotics trafficking investigation on July 16.
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Investigators obtained a search warrant and found approximately two ounces of methamphetamine and a digital scale in a bag inside the car.
The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are reviewing charges with the Miami County Prosecuting Attorney, according to the sheriff’s office.
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