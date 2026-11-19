DAYTON — The MetroParks Ice Rink at Riverscape Pavilion in Dayton is set to open next week.
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The ice rink will open for the season on Friday, Nov. 27, at 11 a.m.
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The hours for opening weekend are:
- Friday, Nov. 27, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Saturday, Nov. 28, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Sunday, Nov. 29, 1 to 5 p.m.
There are several special skating theme nights also scheduled for select Fridays this season. Those run from 6 to 10 p.m.
Here are the scheduled theme nights this season:
- Nov. 27: Frosty Kickoff
- Dec. 4: Good Grief
- Dec. 11: Merry Movies
- Dec. 18: Season of Soul
There will also be special skating hours on Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s Day.
Admission to skate is $7, and skates can be rented for $3. Children three and younger get in for free with a paying adult.
More information can be found here.
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