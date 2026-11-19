DAYTON — The MetroParks Ice Rink at Riverscape Pavilion in Dayton is set to open next week.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The ice rink will open for the season on Friday, Nov. 27, at 11 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

The hours for opening weekend are:

Friday, Nov. 27, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 28, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 29, 1 to 5 p.m.

There are several special skating theme nights also scheduled for select Fridays this season. Those run from 6 to 10 p.m.

Here are the scheduled theme nights this season:

Nov. 27: Frosty Kickoff

Dec. 4: Good Grief

Dec. 11: Merry Movies

Dec. 18: Season of Soul

There will also be special skating hours on Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s Day.

Admission to skate is $7, and skates can be rented for $3. Children three and younger get in for free with a paying adult.

More information can be found here.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

@2026 Cox Media Group