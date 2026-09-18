MetroParks reminds homecoming attendees of park rules ahead of photo opportunities

Two people are shown climbing the tree tower Saturday, May 5, 2015, the first day it reopened at Cox Arboretum MetroPark. The tower was closed and disassembled after soft spots were found in fall 2016 in its three wooden logs.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Five River MetroParks reminds homecoming attendees and parents to respect the MetroParks ahead of homecoming photos.

In a social media post, Five Rivers said that all guests should respect the rangers, park staff, and natural spaces when taking photos.

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Due to the expected volume of cars, Rangers may close the lots at both Cox Arboretum and Wegerzyn Gardens MetroParks.

Parking in the grass is never permitted unless a park staff member or ranger allows it.

All MetroParks follow a leave-no-trace principle, which means visitors should leave the park without disturbing the natural spaces. This includes packing up the waste brought into the park, not picking flowers or disrupting the wildlife, and sticking to marked paths instead of walking through habitats and flower beds.

All attendees are reminded to refrain from impeding visitors who are trying to recreate in nature.

Additionally, there are plenty of other MetroParks that are less crowded than Cox Arboretum, including Aullwood Garden MetroPark, Englewood MetroPark, Carriage Hill MetroPark, Twin Creek Metro Park, Island MetroPark, and Deeds Point MetroPark.

Professional photographers must have a special photography permit.

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