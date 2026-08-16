Miami Conservancy District dams active to protect 9 counties from flooding

DAYTON — Several dams in the Miami Valley were activated after record-setting rain this week.

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News Center 7’s Kylie Bridgeman is following this story; she will have the latest LIVE on News Center 7 at 6 and 11.

In the Miami Valley, there’s a system keeping nine counties safe from flooding.

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The Miami Conservancy District formed after the Great Flood of 1913.

>> RELATED: 4 dams storing floodwater after recent rainfall across Miami Valley

Sarah Hippensteel Hall with MCD said the network has saved the Miami Valley from flooding more than 2,000 times.

“The benefits are more than just your water not going to touch your house. It’s your roadways that you take to work, or you take to Dayton Children’s Hospital. The bridges are still functioning,” Hippensteel Hall said.

At least four of the five dams have stored flood water this week.

This story will be updated.

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