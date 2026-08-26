Miami Conservancy District works to clean up bike trails and inspect century-old flood system

Officials are working to make sure a more than 100-year-old flood protection system stays in working order.

DAYTON — Officials are working to make sure a more than 100-year-old flood protection system stays in working order.

This comes after this month’s historic rainfall. News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz was in Montgomery County Wednesday, where all that rain impacted bike trails along the river.

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Franklin Noble, of Dayton, was taking a break from his daily bike ride when News Center 7 stopped him. After all the rain last month, parts of his typical routes were closed off.

“You know the path they work pretty hard cleaning it up after the water goes down,” Noble said.

The Miami Conservancy District manages about 30 miles of bike trails. A bike Bridge in Miamisburg was full of debris after the historic rain fell.

Sarah Hippensteel Hall with the Miami Conservancy District said, “We had to spend time making sure that bridge was still strong, and those trees were removed.”

She said the bike paths are just part of their staff’s focus.

“Our staff is going to have to spend a lot of time cleaning things up, cutting up soggy wood, moving things out of the channel, so that we’re ready for the next high water,” Hall said.

There is also a lot of debris collecting at the Englewood Dam and the Taylorsville Dam. MCD staff said they are now working to get that cleaned up, also inspecting pieces of the more than 100-year-old flood protection system.

“We need this infrastructure to be in good condition for whatever happens to us next,” Hall said.

When it comes to getting trails cleaned up, the conservancy district said they have a lot of community partners that help, such as Five Rivers Metroparks, to get those trails back in riding condition.

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