Miami County board fights 190-mile transmission line proposal

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Board of Commissioners announced its formal opposition to the proposed Grid Growth Ventures transmission project, seeking to prevent the line from being routed through the county.

The proposed 765-kilovolt transmission line would span approximately 190 miles across western and central Ohio.

Grid Growth Ventures is currently working to finalize a proposed route for the project, with Miami County under consideration.

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Commissioners stated they made their position known early in the process before a route is finalized through state regulatory proceedings.

In a public statement, the board raised concerns about the potential long-term impacts on local property owners, farmland, communities and future development.

While acknowledging Ohio’s increasing energy needs, commissioners stated that Miami County should not be selected as the location for the infrastructure.

“We do not want the Grid Growth transmission project coming through Miami County and we will work with our residents and our state representatives to oppose a route through our county,” the Miami County Board of Commissioners said in a statement.

The board has begun working alongside state Rep. Jonathan Newman and state Rep. Phil Plummer to oppose any route passing through the county.

Commissioners also stated they will share information and guide residents on how to participate in the public process as soon as official route details are made public.

Grid Growth Ventures expects to announce its proposed route before the end of August.

Public hearings for the project are expected to begin later this fall.