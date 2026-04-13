Miami County Fair announces concert headliner

TROY — A rising country star has been tapped to headline the Miami County Fair this summer.
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Fair officials recently announced that Emily Ann Roberts will headline the concert on Sunday, Aug. 16, at the fairground grandstands.
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Roberts gained national attention as a finalist on “The Voice.” She’s now a nominee for the Academy of Country Music’s New Female Artist of the Year.
Opening for Roberts will be Ohio native Ian Harrison, an emerging singer-songwriter.
Tickers are on sale now and can be purchased here. General admission is $25, and VIP Track tickets are $30.
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