Miami County Fair announces concert headliner

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JANUARY 23: Emily Ann Roberts performs onstage for CMT Next Women of Country: Class of 2024 at City Winery Nashville on January 23, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images)

CMT Next Women of Country: Class of 2024 Event

TROY — A rising country star has been tapped to headline the Miami County Fair this summer.

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Fair officials recently announced that Emily Ann Roberts will headline the concert on Sunday, Aug. 16, at the fairground grandstands.

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Roberts gained national attention as a finalist on “The Voice.” She’s now a nominee for the Academy of Country Music’s New Female Artist of the Year.

Opening for Roberts will be Ohio native Ian Harrison, an emerging singer-songwriter.

Tickers are on sale now and can be purchased here. General admission is $25, and VIP Track tickets are $30.

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