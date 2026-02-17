Miami County interstate rest stops dedicated following complete redesign

PIQUA — Gov. Mike DeWine visited two newly constructed rest areas in Piqua on Tuesday, marking the latest opening in a statewide project to modernize highway facilities. Ohio officials are working to replace 36 outdated rest stops across the state with reimagined buildings.

The renovation effort aims to update aging infrastructure along major thoroughfares like Interstate 75. State officials said the cost for each reconstructed rest area starts at $3 million.

The Piqua facilities are located on both sides of I-75 in Miami County, situated on property where millions of travelers have passed over the years. Gov. DeWine traveled to the site on Tuesday to officially dedicate the two buildings. “By the end of this year, we will have created 36 new rest areas around the state of Ohio. Brand new buildings,” DeWine said during the event.

The interior of the new buildings features displays highlighting the history of Western Ohio. Exhibits include information about Neil Armstrong and his impact on NASA and space exploration.

The facilities also showcase the region’s history in bicycle manufacturing, including displays of Huffy bicycles. “Ohio has been the state, really, of innovation for hundreds of years. And so that’s part of the message that they’ll see here on the wall,” DeWine said.

Outside the buildings, the sites include concrete walking areas designed for visitors to stretch their legs or walk their dogs. The grounds also feature a Storybook Trail, an initiative aimed at encouraging children to read. The trails are part of a program promoted by First Lady Fran DeWine since the governor took office.

The literacy program provides free books through the mail to children in Ohio from birth until they reach age 5. DeWine explained the First Lady’s goal for the program at the rest stops. “She wanted to make these, these are free books in the mail from birth until the age of 5 for any child in the state of Ohio,” DeWine said.

Over the next several weeks, the Piqua rest areas will add more artifacts from the local area. These additions will include displays honoring sharpshooter Annie Oakley, who grew up in nearby Darke County.

