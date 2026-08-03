Miami County road to be closed due to utility line installations

TROY — A road in Troy will be closed for about a month due to the installation of utility lines.

Lytle Road will be closed starting on Monday, Aug. 3, through Aug. 28, according to a social media post.

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The road will be closed for the installation of utility lines in a new development.

The contractor will start in Work Zone 1 on Aug. 3 and work there until Aug. 15. Then work will switch over to Work Zone 2.

Mid-County Church of Christ will be accessible during the installation by the north during work in Zone 1 and then by the east during Zone 2.

Detour signs will be posted.

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