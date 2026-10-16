Miami County selects architectural firm for new animal shelter project

MIAMI COUNTY — Miami County officials have elected architectural firm Garmann Miller for its newest animal shelter.

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The decision authorizes county officials to negotiate a contract with the Minster -based firm.

The board’s action follows a competitive procurement process that began earlier in the summer.

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On July 2, 2026, commissioners passed a resolution to advertise for bid proposals covering professional design and architectural services.

The scope of work includes planning, design, bidding, and construction oversight phases for a new animal shelter facility.

Bids for the project were received and opened on July 30, 2026.

Commissioners deferred taking immediate action at that time so officials could evaluate the submissions to verify that all specifications were met before making a formal recommendation.

Following initial reviews, committee members conducted a second round of in-person interviews with bidding firms.

The committee evaluated and ranked the proposals, ultimately determining Miller to be the lowest and best bid and recommending the firm as the most qualified for the project.

The Board of Miami County Commissioners formally resolved “to authorize the negotiation of a contract with Miller of Minster, Ohio for the Miami County Animal Shelter Project and further issue a Notice of Intent to Award.”

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