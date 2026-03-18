Miami RedHawks to wrap up 2026 First Four tonight at UD Arena

The NCAA tournament kicks off tonight at UD Arena with eight teams fighting for four spots in the tournament, including the Miami RedHawks.

Miami RedHawks take undefeated regular season to the courts of NCAA First Four

OXFORD — The Miami RedHawks will conclude the 2026 First Four at the UD Arena tonight.

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News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz explains why fans consider this a home game LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

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The RedHawks practiced in public at the UD Arena on Tuesday.

MU went undefeated in the regular season. They won 31 straight games before losing to UMass in the Mid-American Conference (MAC) Championship on March 12.

Fans and players hope for a different shade of red to pack the UD Arena tonight.

“I think a lot of people will make their way out, I think a lot of people got tickets, so I’m hoping to see a big turnout of RedHawks,” said Che’Aunna Amos.

“Just be loud. That’s the main thing. We’re super excited for the support they’ve been showing us all season at Millett (Hall) and on the road,” said Peter Suder, Miami senior guard.

The RedHawks will play SMU at around 9:15 p.m. That is the second First Four game tonight.

Prairie View A&M and Lehigh play Game 1 at 6:40 p.m.

There were two close games on Tuesday night.

Howard beat UMBC, 86-83.

Texas knocked off NC State in the second game, 68-66.

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