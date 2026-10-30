Miami Township father charged with death of 10-year-old daughter

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — A man is facing charges in connection with the death of his 10-year-old daughter after a year-long investigation.

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A Montgomery County grand jury indicted Scott Cleaver, 48, on involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide, and endangering children on Thursday.

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A spokesperson for the Miami Township Police Department confirmed that police were called to a home on Aldora Drive on Oct. 1, 2025, to investigate 10-year-old Rylie Cleaver’s death.

Additional details regarding the girl’s death were not immediately made available.

Her father, Scott Cleaver, was arrested on Thursday by the Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team and booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

We’re working to learn more about the investigation and will continue to provide updates.

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