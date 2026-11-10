Miami Township honors veterans during annual Veterans Day celebration

Miami Township held its annual Veterans Day event on Tuesday to honor veterans for their service.

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — Miami Township held its annual Veterans Day event on Tuesday, honoring them for their service.

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Theresa Jackson and her late husband both joined the United States Army.

They were married for less than two months and deployed in different countries when he was killed in a training accident overseas.

“I never forget, and I’ll never forget every minute from that day because I was in another country; I was in Italy, and he was in Belgium, so it was very difficult,” Jackson said.

Jackson is a member of the honor guard. She comes out to the Hilton Garden Inn each year as Miami Township honors the community’s veterans.

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About 100 people were there on Tuesday when, on top of a breakfast buffet, a local combined honor guard opened the ceremony and the Miamisburg High School choir performed. Other local students thanked veterans with a special reading.

United States Air Force veteran Scott Astor said it means a lot to him that people in the community want veterans to know they appreciate their sacrifice.

“Miami Township does a really great job at supporting the vets and, you know, I just want to remind everybody if they know somebody that was in the service to thank a vet and remember those who lost their lives for our freedom,” Astor said. “And to me, that’s what being a vet was all about.”

Astor told News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson that his decision to join the Air Force is still one of the best decisions he’s ever made.

“It taught me a lot of discipline, and I don’t know, it just set me up for life, and I really, really enjoy coming here,” he said.

With Veterans Day on Wednesday, Astor said he will pray for the safety of U.S. Soldiers currently overseas and their families back home, hoping for their safe return.

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