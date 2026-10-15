Miami University issues all-clear after reports of gunfire

Miami University cancels commencement over coronavirus concerns Miami University officials announced Friday the school’s spring commencement has been cancelled due to concerns about the Coronavirus. School officials said plans for a later celebration for graduates from the school’s main Oxford campus - and its regional campuses - are being formulated.(File Photo/Journal-News)
By Brooke Jones, WHIO.com

OXFORD — An active threat was reported at Miami University on Thursday afternoon.

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The university first shared a RedHawk Alert on social media shortly after 2 p.m. that an “active threat” was reported on campus.

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In an updated alert, the university said reports of gunfire were reported in the area of McGuffey Hall.

“Officers have checked the building and all is clear,” the alert read.

In a final update shortly before 2:40 p.m., the university gave the all-clear and said there wasn’t a threat on campus.

In an email to media, a spokesperson for the Butler County Sheriff’s Office said this was a Miami University Police Department matter and added that “it has been confirmed it was fireworks.”

We’ll update this story as we learn more.

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