Miami University issues all-clear after reports of gunfire

OXFORD — An active threat was reported at Miami University on Thursday afternoon.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The university first shared a RedHawk Alert on social media shortly after 2 p.m. that an “active threat” was reported on campus.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Ohio appeals court rules EdChoice vouchers to be unconstitutional
- Tropical Smoothie Cafe opens new location in Piqua
- FBI investigating letter containing white powder sent to Ohio Secretary of State’s Office
In an updated alert, the university said reports of gunfire were reported in the area of McGuffey Hall.
“Officers have checked the building and all is clear,” the alert read.
In a final update shortly before 2:40 p.m., the university gave the all-clear and said there wasn’t a threat on campus.
In an email to media, a spokesperson for the Butler County Sheriff’s Office said this was a Miami University Police Department matter and added that “it has been confirmed it was fireworks.”
We’ll update this story as we learn more.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
@2026 Cox Media Group