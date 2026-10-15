Miami University issues all-clear after reports of gunfire

Miami University officials announced Friday the school’s spring commencement has been cancelled due to concerns about the Coronavirus. School officials said plans for a later celebration for graduates from the school’s main Oxford campus - and its regional campuses - are being formulated.(File Photo/Journal-News)

OXFORD — An active threat was reported at Miami University on Thursday afternoon.

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The university first shared a RedHawk Alert on social media shortly after 2 p.m. that an “active threat” was reported on campus.

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In an updated alert, the university said reports of gunfire were reported in the area of McGuffey Hall.

“Officers have checked the building and all is clear,” the alert read.

In a final update shortly before 2:40 p.m., the university gave the all-clear and said there wasn’t a threat on campus.

In an email to media, a spokesperson for the Butler County Sheriff’s Office said this was a Miami University Police Department matter and added that “it has been confirmed it was fireworks.”

We’ll update this story as we learn more.

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