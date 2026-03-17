Miami Valley airman killed during Operation Epic Fury; Ohio National Guard speaks on dangers

Three Ohio airmen were among the six killed when a refueling aircraft crashed in Iraq.

One of the airmen, Capt. Curtis Angst, was a 2014 Wilmington High School Graduate.

News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins spoke to the National Guard about Angst and preparing for dangerous missions LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:00.

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“So people have this image of the guard as this weekend force that is not the case, we are active 24/7 365. We have members around the globe,” Maj. Gen. David B. Johnson, assistant adjutant general for air with the Ohio National Guard, said.

Angst emodied the image of a respected airman for 10 years at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base in Columbus.

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All while pursuing his passion — navigating through the clouds.

Angst and five other airmen and women from the 121st and 6th Air Refueling Wings were killed during Operation Epic Fury in Iraq.

US Central Command is investigating what caused two KC-135 tankers to collide in midair while refueling an aircraft within friendly airspace.

“So we talk about this great tragedy of human loss that we’ve just suffered in the 121 and the Ohio National Guard, there are people right now ready to go replace them, knowing the danger,” Johnson said. “I don’t know of another organization that has that dedication to service.”

Angst’s hometown community in Wilmington recalls his fascination with flying at a young age.

The sky was not his limit, but his calling.

Angst’s family said he loved his wife, the outdoors, and music.

They are not the only family grieving.

They released a statement that said in part:

“Curtis lived a life defined by service, generosity, and a genuine love for people. He was dedicated to serving his country. He deeply valued the people he had the privilege to serve alongside. Our hearts are with the family and friends of his fellow crew, and we share in their sorrow.”

The deadly crash is still under investigation.

News Center 7 is working to get in touch with the families of Tech Sgt. Tyler Simmons and Capt. Seth Koval, who served with Angst in Columbus.

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