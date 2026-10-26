Miami Valley Murder Mystery: Who Killed Emily Coleman? - Today on News Center 7 at 5

DAYTON — A grandmother’s unsolved murder impacted generations of her family.
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News Center 7’s Gabrielle Enright talks with Coleman’s granddaughter and investigators today on News Center 7, starting at 5 p.m.
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Decades later, Coleman’s granddaughter, along with police, are determined to find her killer.
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