Miami wins to end 2026 First Four; advances to play Tennessee

DAYTON — The Miami RedHawks were hot from three-point range against SMU on Wednesday night in Dayton.

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Miami made 16 three-pointers in an 89-79 win over SMU in the First Four at UD Arena.

It was MU’s first NCAA Tournament win since 1999.

Eian Elmer led all scorers with 23 points, including six treys.

Brant Byers finished with 19 points while Luke Skaljac added 17. Almar Atlason scored 12 points.

The RedHawks improved to 32-1 as they advanced to play No. 6-seeded Tennessee on Friday.

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SMU scored the first four points of the game before Skaljac responded with five straight points to put the Red and White ahead, 5-4.

Elmer buried his first three-pointer of the night to put Miami ahead, 10-9. He then scored 11 straight points to extend it to 23-13.

The RedHawks ended the first half with a 9-2 run to lead, 43-34, at halftime.

The Mustangs came back in the second half to lead 49-48 with 14:19 to play. Miami outscored SMU, 10-1, to take a 58-50 advantage.

The RedHawks took their largest lead of the night, 71-57, after Skaljac buried from beyond the arc with 7:18 remaining.

SMU got as close as seven points, but Elmer scored six straight points to help seal the win.

Miami will play Tennessee at 4:25 p.m. on March 20 at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia.

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