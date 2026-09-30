Miamisburg man pleads guilty to child porn charges

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A Miamisburg man has pleaded guilty to nearly two dozen charges connected to child sex crimes.

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Zachary Fox, 38, pleaded guilty to 21 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor last week, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

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The prosecutor’s office previously told News Center 7 that Miami Township Police were contacted by the social media group Predator Poachers, who convinced Fox he was meeting an underage boy for sexual activity.

When interviewed by police, Fox disclosed that he had child sexual abuse material (CSAM) on his phone.

Investigators got a search warrant for his phone and found dozens of images.

As part of last week’s plea agreement, 10 other counts against Fox were dismissed.

He’s scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 21. He’s not currently booked in the Montgomery County Jail.

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