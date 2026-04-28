Miamisburg woman dies in Warren County crash

CARLISLE — A Miamisburg woman is dead after a crash in Warren County on Tuesday morning.

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The crash was reported on Wolf Creek Court in Carlisle around 6:21 a.m., according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

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An investigation revealed that a 2023 Chevrolet Traverse was going west on Wolf Creek Court when it went off the left side of the road and hit a mailbox.

The Traverse got back on the road, hit a parked car, and went off the right side of the road before going between two houses, down an embankment, and into a tree.

Witnesses and a Carlisle Police Officer helped get the driver, identified as 78-year-old Pamela Goins, out of the SUV and started CPR until a medic arrived at the scene.

Goins was transported to Atrium Medical Center, where she later died from her injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

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