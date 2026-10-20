Michael Kendrick awaits ruling on request to move trial from Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio — A judge is considering moving the trial of a man accused of killing his girlfriend’s special-needs son from Montgomery County.

Michael Kendrick was in court on Tuesday one last time before his trial is expected to begin next month.

During Kendrick’s brief hearing, the judge did not rule on his attorney’s request to move the trial out of Dayton.

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Ann Gramza, Assistant Prosecuting Attorney for Montgomery County, said, “We have a number of stipulations that we have proposed to defense counsel.”

Those stipulations are around evidence when Kendrick stands trial in November. He is accused of killing 7-year-old Hershall Creachbaum last year.

Police said they found Creachbaum’s remains near McClure Street Bridge just down the street from his house.

According to investigators, Kendrick moved the remains more than once before officers found them. Prosecutors plan to present the 911 call, home surveillance, DNA, and cellphone records.

Mike Pentecost, Kendrick’s attorney, said, “We will be responding to those in writing. We had discussions in chambers in that regard. We were responding in writing with our responses.”

What was not decided was Kendrick’s motion to move the trial out of Montgomery County.

Gerald Parker, Montgomery County Common Pleas Court Judge, said, “Courts review the change of the venue motion and the responses. Courts will take that under advisement and have a ruling sooner rather than later in that regard.”

Kendrick’s girlfriend and Hershall’s mom, Ashley Johnson, was charged with tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse. A judge ordered court records in her case sealed.

Only the attorneys will be back in court next week to tie up the loose ends before the trial. Kendrick’s trial is expected to begin with jury selection on November 2.

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