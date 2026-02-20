Microdrone races kick off at National Museum of U.S. Air Force

The seventh annual Micro Drone Races are underway at the National Museum of the United States Air Force.

Microdrone races kick off at National Museum of U.S. Air Force

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The seventh annual Micro Drone Races are underway at the National Museum of the United States Air Force, drawing pilots from around the world to compete in the historic venue.

The event features qualifying rounds and head-to-head heats as racers navigate modern technology through the museum’s galleries.

The competition takes place within the museum’s historic halls of flight, where spectators can watch drones maneuver around and through decommissioned aircraft. The event is designed to grow the air sport while providing a unique comparison between aviation history and next-generation drone technology.

One of the primary features of the course involves pilots flying their micro drones around and through a massive U.S. Air Force C-124 cargo plane.

Organizers noted the obstacle is a distinct part of what makes the course unique compared to other drone races held globally.

Participants navigate the aircraft within the museum’s hangars during both qualifying rounds and head-to-head heats.

Peter Rudman, a Pro Series Racer from Colorado, traveled to the museum for the competition.

He described the experience of navigating the historic venue as a rare opportunity for pilots in the sport.

“It’s incredible, getting to fly around the plane and inside the hangar is such an incredible experience,” Rudman said.

Among the youngest competitors is 11-year-old Eislee Quelette, who traveled from Grand Rapids, Michigan.

“I kind of just like to feel like I’m flying like a bird,” Quelette said.

She added that the sport serves as a personal outlet.

“It’s just something fun for me to do whenever I can do it because I have school work, so just like a break from everything else,” she said.

Event Director Noah Pitzer oversaw the races and noted the importance of the museum setting for inspiring visitors.

“This one’s special because it is in these historic halls of flight and we get this unique opportunity to fly around these historic aircraft, fly in and through them, and it’s a real cool comparison between old, historic aircraft and the next generation of flight,” Pitzer said.

