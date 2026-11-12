Microsoft reports issues with online mailbox services

In a social media post, Microsoft said it was experiencing issues with its online mailbox services.

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“We’re investigating reports of users experiencing issues accessing Exchange Online mailboxes through multiple connection methods in the Americas,” the post on X read in part.

The company said it is working to resolve the issue.

This is a developing story; more information will be provided as it becomes available.

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