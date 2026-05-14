Middle school student detained during weapons complaint investigation

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Authorities are investigating an incident that happened at a local middle school on Thursday.

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New Lebanon Police said that officers responded to a possible weapons complaint at Dixie Middle School around 2 p.m.

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Officers found that a student allegedly made a false statement and was detained.

This incident remains under investigation by the New Lebanon Police Department.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

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