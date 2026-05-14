Middle school student detained during weapons complaint investigation

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Authorities are investigating an incident that happened at a local middle school on Thursday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
New Lebanon Police said that officers responded to a possible weapons complaint at Dixie Middle School around 2 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 17-year-old arrested after 2 shot during large fight
- 81-year-old man dies in Springfield motorcycle crash
- Area high school graduate makes MLB debut this week
Officers found that a student allegedly made a false statement and was detained.
This incident remains under investigation by the New Lebanon Police Department.
News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]