Middle school student hospitalized after being hit by SUV in Kettering

KETTERING — A middle school student was hospitalized after being hit by an SUV in Kettering on Monday morning.

Around 8:42 a.m., Kettering police officers rolled up on a reported pedestrian strike at Wilmington Pike and Marshall Road, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

A 13-year-old middle school student was riding their bike through the crosswalk at the intersection when they were struck by a Subaru Outback, according to Kettering Police.

The SUV stayed on the scene.

The student sustained minor injuries to their head and legs and was transported to the Children’s Hospital by medics, according to police.

The driver was not injured.

The student was at fault in this crash and was cited for Bicycle Riding Regulations.

