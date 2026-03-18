Middle schooler wins full scholarship to local university

FAIRBORN — A local middle schooler won a full college scholarship.

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Fairborn Middle School student, Brantley Hensley, attended the Hoopla event at Wright State University and won a full-ride 4-year scholarship to the university.

Hensley also won an iPad and two tickets to March Madness.

He will also be recognized at the games.

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