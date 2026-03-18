Middle schooler wins full scholarship to local university

FAIRBORN — A local middle schooler won a full college scholarship.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
TRENDING STORIES:
- Suspected meteor causes massive boom heard in Northeast Ohio, as far away as New York
- Driver hospitalized after driving off I-70 into freezing pond in Clark County
- Riverside officer seriously injured after being hit by vehicle on US 35
Fairborn Middle School student, Brantley Hensley, attended the Hoopla event at Wright State University and won a full-ride 4-year scholarship to the university.
Hensley also won an iPad and two tickets to March Madness.
He will also be recognized at the games.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group