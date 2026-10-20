Mild afternoons continue in the Miami Valley

Slightly above average temperatures in the Miami Valley

DAYTON — High pressure continues to impact us for the rest of this week. Hey it’s Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando.

Mild afternoons with temperatures running slightly above average. Generally less than 10 degrees above average. That means high temperatures will be in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Slightly above average temperatures in the Miami Valley

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And those warmer temperatures will be coming with lots of sunshine. High temperatures keeps the sky high and dry. We may have to wait until closer to Halloween to see some real rain chances return.

Slightly above average temperatures in the Miami Valley

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Low temperatures the rest of this week will return to where they should be in the mid 40s, so frost is unlikely.

Slightly above average temperatures in the Miami Valley

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