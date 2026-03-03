Military strikes in Iran impact the economy in local cities

GREENE COUNTY — Gas prices across Ohio rose to an average of $3.00 per gallon on Tuesday, a 23-cent increase from the previous day. The spike follows air strikes and bombings involving Iran that have impacted global oil markets.

The price jump comes as consumers in Greene County and across the state face the immediate effects of a volatile international economy. Economics experts indicate that disruptions in global oil production quickly create pressure in free markets, leading to higher costs for local drivers.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Data from AAA shows the average price for a gallon of gas in Ohio reached $3.00 on Tuesday, up from $2.77 on Monday. This 23-cent jump occurred as international markets reacted to the conflict involving Iran.

Dr. Jeff Haymond, an economics professor at Cedarville University, said the global economy is closely connected, particularly regarding oil.

“When there’s a shortfall in other parts of the globe, then that’s going to put pressure, as other individuals in a free market are going to try to buy that oil today,” Haymond said.

Haymond noted that markets typically price forward, with oil companies looking at future supply and demand. He suggested that if the conflict is resolved within a week or two, the current high prices could slow consumption and lead to a surplus later.

“Guess what’s going to happen with all that supply? It’s going to come back to the market, and prices are going to go lower than they would have otherwise been,” Haymond said. “So we’ll get it on the backside.”

The duration of the conflict will also determine if prices rise for other consumer products, such as groceries. Haymond said that a prolonged war would lead to economic impacts that “trickle down to pricing in the rest of the goods and services in the economy.”

For many residents already facing financial challenges, Haymond acknowledged that the sudden hike is difficult to manage. “This is adding insult to injury. You’re kind of right. I get it, but I think we can focus on the fact and have hope this should be a relatively short price hike,” Haymond said.

“Obviously, everybody’s going to try to conserve their gas where they can, and I have to suck it up on some margins; none of us like it.”

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group