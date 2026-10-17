Millennium Force ride at Cedar Point shuts down after bracket flies off car

FILE PHOTO: A YouTuber has been banned from all Six Flags parks for life after a chicken nugget stunt while riding the Millennium Force coaster at Cedar Point.

SANDUSKY — A ride at an area amusement park was shut down on Friday.

A small bracket became dislodged from a car on the Millennium Force ride at Cedar Point, according to our CBS News affiliate, WOIO.

The small bracket flew from a car on the tracks and landed in a guest area.

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The ride was immediately shut down in accordance with ride protocol and will remain closed until an internal review can take place and additional state inspection and testing can be completed before reopening to the public, according to a spokesperson from Six Flags.

This incident comes a week after the accident at Six Flags over Georgia, where a man fell from a roller coaster and died.

Six Flags shut down nine rides across six parks that were similar to the Goliath. Two of those rides were identified as Diamondback and Orion at Kings Island.

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