Miniature Schauzer dies, woman hurt after another dog attacks them on walk, police say

DAYTON — A miniature schnauzer died last week after reportedly being attacked by another dog.

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On Thursday, a 76-year-old woman said she was walking her 8-year-old miniature schnauzer in the area of Weng Avenue in Dayton when an unknown dog attacked them, according to Dayton Police Sergeant Jared King.

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The woman took her dog to an area veterinary clinic, but it later died from its injuries.

King said the woman went to an area hospital to receive treatment for a bite injury.

Dayton Police have assigned a detective from the General Assignment Unit to the case.

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