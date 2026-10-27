Minor injuries reported after small plane crashes into home

ASHLAND COUNTY — Two people suffered injuries after a small plane crashed into a home on Monday afternoon.

Around 2:41 p.m., the Wooster Dispatch Center received a report of a plane crash on Township Road 523 in Montgomery Township, according to our CBS News affiliate, WOIO.

Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the scene and found that the plane, a 1968 twin-engine Beechcraft Baron B55, had struck a cornfield before striking a home.

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The plane, operated by 74-year-old Richard Nardone of Wapwallopen, Pennsylvania, was traveling eastbound from Vermilion, Illinois, to Scranton, Pennsylvania, when it reportedly experienced engine failure.

After the plane hit the home, it came to rest in a nearby field.

Nardone and his passenger, 25-year-old Christina Stephens of Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, sustained minor injuries. They were treated and released at the scene.

One person was inside the home when the crash happened. That person was not injured.

“It could have been very bad. So yes, we got lucky. The pilot, the occupant, the passenger, very lucky, everybody’s okay,” said OSHP Sgt. Daniel Kumor.

A nearby farmer told WOIO he called 911 after watching the plane go down while he was preparing to plant wheat. He said that he had smelled fuel and rushed to get everyone out.

Kumor said the FAA will investigate and work to clean up the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

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