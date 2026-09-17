Missing 16-year-old returns to group home with gunshot wound

DAYTON — Police have released more information after a 16-year-old was hospitalized wth a gunshot wound in Dayton on Sept. 13.

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A 16-year-old boy arrived at a local group home with a gunshot wound and was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A group home worker notified authorities after the teenager, who had left the home without permission, returned to the location with a gunshot wound.

Police records indicate the youth has been listed in numerous missing and unruly reports as a habitual runaway since January 2025.

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During the investigation, the teenager told officers that he had been carrying a gun and intended to shoot back.

He claimed the gun malfunctioned, leading him to discard the weapon before returning to the group home.

Officers informed the 16-year-old that it is illegal for a minor to carry a firearm.

Police reported that the youth showed no concern for community safety and expressed no intention to stop illegally possessing firearms.

Investigators searched several locations identified by the victim as potential scenes connected to the shooting.

Police stated that the searches did not reveal any evidence to corroborate the teenager’s account.