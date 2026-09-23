Missing 78-year-old man found dead in Clark County

The Clark County Sheriff's Office issued an Endangered Missing Adult Alert statewide for 78-year-old Gerald Walters.

CLARK COUNTY — A man reported missing over the weekend has been found dead.

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Madison Township Fire and EMS said in a social media post that Clark County Sheriff’s deputies found an SUV belonging to 78-year-old Gerald “Jerry” Walters.

Deputies found him before medics arrived.

They determined that Mr. Walters had passed away, according to the social media post.

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An Endangered Missing Adult Alert was issued for Walters on Sunday.

He drove from his home on Old Springfield Road to a friend’s house. Mr. Walters never made it there and did not return home, as previously reported.

Fire officials said that medics responded just after noon on Tuesday to assist Clark County Sheriff’s deputies.

They found Mr. Walters’ SUV, a red 2014 Ford Explorer. Deputies needed help with the search because of the location, according to the social media post.

Deputies found him before medics arrived. They determined that Mr. Walters had passed away.

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