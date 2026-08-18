Missing Adult Alert issued for 80-year-old man with dementia

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek Police Department has issued a Missing Adult Alert for an 80-year-old man who went missing from a local care facility Monday evening.
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Authorities issued the regional alert late Monday night after Anthony Karavish walked away from his care facility on Grayson Lane in Greene County at about 6:30 p.m.
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Police expressed concern for his safety because he suffers from dementia.
Karavish is described as a white male standing 6 feet tall and weighing 160 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.
Anyone who sees Karavish is asked to call 911 or contact the Beavercreek Police Department at 937-426-1225.
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