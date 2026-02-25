Missing dog wanders into local police station

Missing dog walks into police station (Dayton Police Dept.)
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — Dayton officers had an unexpected guest during roll call on Wednesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A friendly pup wandered into the parking lot and confidently followed an officer inside the Central Patrol District, making himself right at home.

TRENDING STORIES:

After some well-deserved pets and snacks, officers got to work trying to locate his owners.

Police said the dog had been missing since Valentine’s Day.

He was reunited with his family.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group

On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-909-5991

    The K-Club Newsletter