Missing dog wanders into local police station

DAYTON — Dayton officers had an unexpected guest during roll call on Wednesday.

A friendly pup wandered into the parking lot and confidently followed an officer inside the Central Patrol District, making himself right at home.

After some well-deserved pets and snacks, officers got to work trying to locate his owners.

Police said the dog had been missing since Valentine’s Day.

He was reunited with his family.

