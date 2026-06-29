Missing in the Miami Valley: Where is Niqui McCown?

Her mother disappeared 25 years ago. What Niqui McCown's daughter and family are doing to seek justice for her.

Missing in the Miami Valley: Where is Niqui McCown? - Monday at 5 pm on News Center 7

RICHMOND, Ind. — In July, 2001, Niqui McCown went missing, and no one has seen her since.

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She was last spotted at a convenience store in Richmond, Indiana.

A few months later, police discovered her SUV in Dayton.

Now, 25 years later, News Center 7 Anchor Gabrielle Enright spoke with McCown’s family about what they’re doing to keep McCown’s case alive, and bring an end to this dark chapter.

Watch Missing in the Miami Valley, Monday on News Center 7 beginning at 5PM.

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