Missing woman found dead in Logan County pond

A woman is facing multiple charges after she was arrested for selling puppies found in a bag in Queens, New York on Saturday.
(Daniel - stock.adobe.com)
By Brooke Jones, WHIO.com

ZANESFIELD — A missing woman was found dead in a pond in Logan County Tuesday evening.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Logan County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the 7700 block of State Route 559 in Zanesfield regarding a missing 63-year-old woman.

TRENDING STORIES:

Deputies searched the property and found the missing woman in a pond on the property.

The woman, identified as Marianne R. Saxton, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The case remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-909-5991

    The K-Club Newsletter