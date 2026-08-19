Missing woman found dead in Logan County pond

ZANESFIELD — A missing woman was found dead in a pond in Logan County Tuesday evening.

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The Logan County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the 7700 block of State Route 559 in Zanesfield regarding a missing 63-year-old woman.

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Deputies searched the property and found the missing woman in a pond on the property.

The woman, identified as Marianne R. Saxton, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The case remains under investigation.

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