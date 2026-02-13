Mistrial declared for man accused of hitting, killing 58-year-old with his car outside poker club

A man is on trial for murder after police said he killed someone leaving a poker game.

Man on trial for murder after police said he killed someone leaving a poker game

RIVERSIDE — The murder trial for a man who allegedly killed someone while leaving a poker game has ended in a mistrial.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Mike Campbell was in court and will have the latest LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

Prosecutors said Ryan Wilson planned to rob David Mills at the Poker Hub on Burkhardt Road in Riverside.

They said Wilson hit and killed Mills with a car while trying to get away.

Forensic pathologists with the coroner’s office, doctors and Riverside police officers were called to speak during Wilson’s three-day trial.

Prosecutors told the jury that Wilson knew the victim carried cash and poker chips in a fanny pack when he left the poker hub.

They believe he recruited two people the victim didn’t know to rob him.

The jury spent two full days deliberating the testimony they heard and the exhibits they watched, but they couldn’t reach a verdict.

“And everyone else raised their hands, so with that, the Court is going to find that there has been a mistrial. In this, I want to make a very distinct record, the mistrial in this case is based on a jury deadlock, not any misconduct,” Judge Kimberly Melnick said.

The mistrial does not mean this case, but they are rare.

Since this case resulted in a hung jury, prosecutors are planning to retry Wilson.

He remains booked in the Montgomery County Jail.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group