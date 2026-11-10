Mobile home park fire under investigation as arson

Firefighters responded to a fire in a mobile home park in Riverside on Monday morning.

RIVERSIDE — Investigators are asking for help solving an arson at a mobile home park in Riverside on Monday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As News Center 7 previously reported, around 9:08 a.m., Riverside Fire crews were dispatched to the 2700 block of Bomarc Street on reports of a mobile home fire.

The Riverside Police Department and the State Fire Marshal are investigating this as an arson and are asking the public to come forward with any information they may have, according to a social media post Tuesday.

TRENDING STORIES:

No one was inside the mobile home when crews arrived.

One neighboring trailer did sustain minor heat damage, according to the spokesperson.

The State Fire Marshall also responded to the scene.

No injuries were reported, according to the spokesperson.

Anyone with information should contact the arson tip line at 1-800-589-2728; all information can remain confidential.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

@2026 Cox Media Group