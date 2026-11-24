Mobile Mammogram unit offering accessible healthcare in the Miami Valley next month

MIAMI VALLEY — Accessible healthcare is coming back to the Miami Valley next month.

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Premier Health will be offering mammogram screenings through its mobile mammography coach at various locations throughout the Miami Valley during the month of December.

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The coach, owned and operated by Atrium Medical Center in Middletown, is equipped with advanced imaging equipment and offers traditional 2D and Genius™ 3D Mammography™ technology to detect breast cancer.

The Mobile Mammogram unit is available for appointments on the following dates and times:

Monday, Dec. 7, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Liberty Family Medicine, 6615 Cincinnati Dayton Road, Liberty Twp., OH 45044;

Wednesday, Dec. 9, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at First Flight Health Center, 6255 Chambersburg Road, Huber Heights, OH, 45424;

Friday, Dec. 11, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Monroe Medical Center, 35 Overbrook Drive, Monroe, OH 45050;

Tuesday, Dec. 15, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Dulan and Moore Dulan Family Wellness, 1000 Columbus Ave., Lebanon, OH 45036;

Thursday, Dec. 17, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at SureCare Medical Center, 360 W. Central Ave., Springboro, OH 45066;

Monday, Dec. 21, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Stillwater Family Care, 471 Marker Road, Versailles, OH 45380;

Tuesday, Dec. 29, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Miami Valley Hospital Imaging – Springboro, 630 N. Main St., Springboro, OH 45066; and

Wednesday, Dec. 30, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Trenton Family Medicine, 3590 Busenbark Road, Trenton, OH 45067

Mobile Mammograms can be scheduled by calling 855-887-7364, and more information about the process and locations is available here.

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