Modern College of Design to permanently close

Empty classroom with chairs and desks at school

KETTERING — The Modern College of Design in Kettering will permanently close next month.

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The college will stop delivering instruction on June 2 and permanently close on June 23.

On their website, the college said the physical campus on E. David Road closes today, May 4.

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The closure is due to the school’s inability to support operations due to enrollment challenges.

While leaders tried to address the challenges by improving operations and introducing new courses, it’s been unable to achieve the stability needed to continue.

“Our priority is supporting our students, faculty, and staff through this transition,” Jessica Barry, President of The Modern College of Design, said. “The Modern has always been defined by the creativity, work, and ambition of its students, and that impact will continue beyond the campus.”

The college has spent the last 40-plus years preparing students for careers in the design industry.

“Through programs, events, and partnerships, The Modern has played a role in connecting emerging talent with industry and fostering a culture of creativity,” college leaders said in a release.

The Modern will continue to work directly with students and alumni regarding academic records, transcripts, next steps, and available options for continuing their education.

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