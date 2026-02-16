‘Moments like this impact us all;’ City manager releases statement after deadly Tipp City shooting

TIPP CITY — The City Manager and members of the City Council in Tipp City have released a statement following the deadly shooting in their community this morning.

“The City Manager and members of City Council are deeply saddened by the tragic events that took place early this morning. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of the victim during this difficult time,” the statement released by City Manager Eric Mack read in part.

As reported on News Center 7 Daybreak, police responded to a home in the 900 block of Cunningham Court around 2:31 a.m. on reports of a burglary with a resident inside the home who had been shot.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with the victim’s husband and two children, who were inside the home.

The victim, identified as 37-year-old Ashley Flynn, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Tipp City Police.

The Tipp City Chief of Police told News Center 7 crews on scene that this was a burglary gone wrong and that there were signs of forced entry.

No suspects were located during the search.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) has been called to investigate.

“At this time, we ask for patience as the investigation proceeds and for the community to avoid speculation while law enforcement completes its work,” the statement read. “The safety of our residents remains our highest priority. Tipp City has always been a close-knit community, and moments like this impact us all.”

