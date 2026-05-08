Montgomery Co. Sheriff’s Office partners with local organization to support troops overseas

WASHINGTON TWP. — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office recently partnered with the Blue Star Mothers of America, Miami Valley Chapter, for a donation drive to support troops deployed overseas.

The event took place at a Sam’s Club in Washington Township, aimed at showing community support for the more than 160,000 military personnel currently serving abroad.

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The drive collected items to fill care packages with essential snacks and hygiene products for service members.

The initiative began with an idea from Deputy Sheriff Chris Kidwell, who sought a way to give back to deployed troops. This led him to connect with the Blue Star Mothers of America, Miami Valley Chapter, an organization dedicated to supporting service members and their families.

Deputy Kidwell explained the motivation behind the event. “We support our troops wholeheartedly, and this is a way for us to give back, and in a really positive manner.”

For those who could not donate at the event, a list of needed items for care packages is always available. Details on how to get involved are available at bluestarmothersmiamivally.org.

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