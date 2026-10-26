Montgomery County ADAMHS board withdraws job offer to executive director candidate

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The Montgomery County Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services (ADAMHS) Board of Trustees voted during an Oct. 21 special meeting to withdraw an employment offer to Teresa Russell for its executive director position.

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The decision was made due to a statutory waiting period under Ohio law that prevents Russell from accepting the position until March 2027, and Russell has also withdrawn her acceptance.

Despite the withdrawn offer, board members expressed continued confidence in Russell’s qualifications and leadership abilities.

The board had previously hired BeecherHill, an executive recruitment firm, to lead a five-month nationwide search for a new executive director.

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Russell initially expressed interest in the position in November 2025 without submitting a formal application.

Following her expression of interest, she recused herself from all board discussions, meetings, and votes while awaiting further information about the job qualifications.

BeecherHill later identified Russell as a prospective candidate, contacted her directly, and recruited her to participate in the selection and interview process.

She formally resigned from her seat on the board in March 2026.

Board Chairman Chief John Porter addressed the decision, emphasizing the agency’s commitment to legal compliance and operational stability.

“Our responsibility now is to address the issue transparently, comply with the law and protect the continuity of the agency’s work,” Porter said. “We remain supportive of Ms. Russell and regret the uncertainty this has created for her, our staff and the community.”

Christina Sanders will continue in her role as interim executive director as the board works toward moving forward with the appointment in accordance with Ohio law.

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