Montgomery County approves $87 million for developmental disabilities and children services

DAYTON — Nearly $90 million is going to two agencies struggling with rising costs and increased demand.

The Montgomery County Board of Commissioners approved $44 million for the county’s Board of Developmental Disabilities Services, and $43 million for Children Services.

News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz talked with commissioners and leaders from those two agencies about how the money will help address serious challenges.

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Montgomery County Commissioner Carolyn Rice said, “It’s about making sure that people have the services and the support they need.”

On Tuesday morning, county commissioners announced $87 million from the Human Services Levy Funds to two county agencies, facing rising costs and increased needs.

Voters just renewed that levy last November.

Montgomery County Administrator Michael Colbert said, “Our goal was to give all of our departments the ability to not have a series of cliffs, but to be able to plan for the long term, and we think we’ve achieved that in this plan.”

The Board of Developmental Disabilities Services said they are facing rising costs and an increased workload.

Kamarr Gage said, “Now, with younger parents with better integration to services, families are seeking services sooner. Those children need more services, and again, those are all cost drivers.”

While Children Services are seeing fewer children in their care, the cost to place them has gone up.

Craig Rickett, Associate Director of Children Services, said, “When a child needs a safe and appropriate placement, children’s services must be able to provide one. Even when it is difficult to find or more expensive, a child’s safety cannot wait.”

Both agencies said the funding will help them deal with these challenges and continue focusing on meeting people’s needs.

The funding is a multi-year investment that goes through 2030.

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